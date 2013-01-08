Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
Medicines Co said its experimental anti-clotting drug met the main goal of a late-stage study, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent in early trade to a near six-year high.
The company said the drug, generically called cangrelor, showed statistically significant results, compared to another clotting disorder drug, clopidogrel.
Cangrelor is prescribed to patients who have to undergo a stent-placing surgery or a bypass and prevents formation of clots during such procedures.
"It is a very niche specialty market ... Our peak sales for (cangrelor) are $300 million," ISI Group analyst Umer Raffat said.
Bleeding rates are important for anticoagulants such as cangrelor since a high rate could trigger an adverse event.
However, Raffat said the bleeding rates during the late-stage study were similar to prior trials.
Clopidogrel is marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and French drugmaker Sanofi under the brand name Plavix, which lost its marketing exclusivity in the United States last May.
Medicines Co said on Tuesday it expects to submit data from the late-stage study on cangrelor for regulatory review in the United States and European Union in 2013.
Shares of the New Jersey-based company touched a high of $29.29, before giving up some gains to trade up 12 percent at $29.01 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.