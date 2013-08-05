Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
Medicines Co said its experimental drug to help stop bleeding during surgery was found effective in a late-stage study, sending its shares up more than 2 percent.
The drug, which met all the main and secondary goals, is a dry powder topical formulation that Medicines Co acquired through its purchase of Profibrix in June.
The drug, Fibrocaps, was tested on 719 patients in four surgical indications of spinal surgery, hepatic resection, soft tissue dissection and vascular surgery.
Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $32.24 in after-hours trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.