Medicines Co said its experimental drug to help stop bleeding during surgery was found effective in a late-stage study, sending its shares up more than 2 percent.

The drug, which met all the main and secondary goals, is a dry powder topical formulation that Medicines Co acquired through its purchase of Profibrix in June.

The drug, Fibrocaps, was tested on 719 patients in four surgical indications of spinal surgery, hepatic resection, soft tissue dissection and vascular surgery.

Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $32.24 in after-hours trading on Monday.

