MILAN Influential investment bank Mediobanca's (MDBI.MI) position at the heart of Italy's financial world is being challenged by a controversial rescue attempt for troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI.

The plan, which envisages folding Italy's No.2 insurer into smaller peer Unipol (UNPI.MI) after two parallel capital hikes, is essential to prevent Fondiaria-SAI defaulting on the 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) it owes Mediobanca, nearly half the bank's market value.

But, even before the deal is certain to go ahead, Mediobanca is being criticized for its dual role as lender to Fondiaria-SAI and promoter of its rescue, as well as facing questions on the solidity of the proposed new group.

Founded in 1946, Mediobanca has played a pivotal role in building Italian capitalism. It was the chief dealmaker in many high-profile transactions, including Olivetti's takeover of Telecom Italia in the 1990s, and remains influential in Italy through a web of cross-shareholdings and its 13 percent stake in top Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI).

The controversy over its role in Fondiaria's rescue comes as Mediobanca's market worth has crashed to 2.6 billion euros from around 14.5 billion euros in 2006, suffering from its exposure to Italy and Europe's debt crisis and its dependence on Generali.

"There is more at stake for Mediobanca than for Fondiaria. If the deal fails, somebody other than Unipol would come along to recapitalize the group," said a senior Italian banker with knowledge of the situation. "Mediobanca likes to keep things in its own garden. With an outsider, they would lose control."

Mediobanca has a long and close relationship with Fondiaria-SAI, which it helped create in 2002 and which is a key shareholder in the investment bank through a 4 percent stake held by parent company Premafin PRAI.MI.

Talks to seal the rescue plan have entered a final stretch after Unipol, based in the area hit by two earthquakes in May, agreed late on Wednesday to take a 61 percent stake in the new group. Italy's antitrust watchdog has also given it a nod.

But the deal is conditional on removing an important clause that protects Fondiaria-SAI's owners, the Ligresti family, from legal action from shareholders.

Should the deal collapse, Fondiaria risks being put under special administration. This would force Mediobanca to book a loss on its loans to Fondiaria that could depress its core Tier 1 ratio from 11.1 percent to as low as 9.5 percent.

A judicial probe for alleged fraud and market manipulation centered around Salvatore Ligresti, owner of Fondiaria through listed holding Premafin PRAI.MI, is another headache.

PLAYING WITH FIRE

The plan to tie up Fondiaria with Unipol through a four-way merger that would also incorporate parent Premafin and Fondiaria's healthy unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI has been under regulatory scrutiny for weeks amid concerns about market share concentration, cross-shareholdings and solvency.

Those concerns were highlighted last week when former Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, who was ousted by Mediobanca and other key investors, lambasted the bank in an angry letter to board directors, raising doubts about "the financial health of (Fondiaria's) supposed rescuer."

Unipol is exposed for around 3.5 billion euros to a range of structured products, which the company's boss Carlo Cimbri said could generate a potential loss of 620 million euros.

Goldman Sachs, which advises Fondiaria-SAI on the deal, said in a confidential document Unipol's net asset value would be negative after the merger even after a planned 1.1 billion euro capital injection. This view is disputed by Unipol.

Mediobanca's involvement in the deal also coming under fire given its stake in competitor Generali.

"It is unacceptable that a shareholder of Generali is the main creditor of Fondiaria-SAI," said a top Italian banker. "This is a problem for Mediobanca."

Mediobanca's original sin was lending 700 million euros to Fondiaria in 2001-2002, around the time of merger of that created it. This amount was topped 1.1 billion in 2005-07 to allow Fondiaria to keep its then healthy A- credit rating.

As the 2008 global financial crisis kicked in, faults in Fondiaria's management became apparent and the group started to report losses in 2009.

Once attempts to find a foreign buyer failed, Mediobanca put its bets on Unipol and on a deal that would cut its exposure to Fondiaria and rescind its ties with the Ligrestis.

($1 = 0.8001 euros)

(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewekes; Editing by Erica Billingham)