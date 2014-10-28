MILAN Italy's Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) is not planning any acquisitions and will take part only as an adviser in the process of consolidation expected in the banking sector in coming months, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are not interested in M&A," Alberto Nagel said in a conference call on first-quarter results.

Analysts expect a wave of mergers in Italy after its banks fared poorly in a pan-European review of the sector whose results were unveiled on Sunday, showing nine Italian banks had capital shortfalls at the end of last year and two still needed to raise funds.

Bailed-out Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) faces a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) funding shortfall that could force it to seek a merger.

Italy's fragmented banking system is under pressure to boost its poor profitability as the country's economy stagnates.

Nagel said he expected consolidation to kick in, not in the immediate future but rather over the next 18 months.

"We will first see domestic mergers and only after that consolidation across different euro zone markets," he said.

Mediobanca, which had a fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio -- a measure of a bank's financial strength -- of 12.6 percent at the end of September, said it needed to take no further action either on capital or loan coverage.

Its shares were up 2.6 percent by 4:09 a.m. EDT, outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in Italy's banking stock index .FTIT8300.

"Mediobanca could also benefit from potential future consolidation in the Italian banking space post-asset quality review given its leadership position in Italian investment banking," Citi analysts said in a note.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bank said its net profit in the first three months of its financial year had fallen 6.4 percent to 160 million euros as one-off capital gains boosted the previous year's figure. The result was above an analyst consensus forecast provided by the bank of 120 million euros.

Loan loss provisions in the period were down 6.5 percent at 120.5 million euros.

Mediobanca, traditionally at the heart of Italy's financial dealings, said it had paid back a further 1 billion euros of European Central Bank (ECB) cheap funding taken roughly three years ago to weather the financial crisis.

The bank, which at the end of September had excess capital worth 1.4 billion euros, recently took 578 million euros of new ultra-long loans from the ECB.

(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Mark Potter)