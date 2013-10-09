Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
MILAN Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) has started selling off its stake in investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), as demanded by the country's competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI.
Market sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the Bologna-based insurer was selling a 2.7 percent stake in Mediobanca through a share placing.
Unipol acquired control of a 3.83 percent stake in Mediobanca with the Fondiaria-SAI takeover and must sell out by the end of this year.
The regulator has asked Unipol to sell the stake to relinquish all ties with Mediobanca which brokered the merger deal which saved Italy's second-biggest insurer from bankruptcy along with the bank's own 1.1 billion-euro exposure to Fondiaria.
The share placing, carried out through broker Equita SIM, has a price range of 5.8 euros ($7.84) to 5.88 euros. The accelerated bookbuild for the deal will close by Thursday morning, the sources said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.