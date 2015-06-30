MILAN Italian investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) has sold its 1.6 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) on the market in recent days, a source within the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sale follows the dissolution of the Telco consortium which controlled 22.4 percent of the phone group and of which Mediobanca was part, along with Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) and lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Luca Trogni)