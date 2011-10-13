Medivation Inc MDVN.O, which expects key data this year from a pivotal trial of its experimental prostate cancer drug, believes the medicine could have competitive advantages over current therapies.

The company earlier this year rejigged its Phase 3 trial of the drug, MDV3100, to trigger an interim analysis during 2011.

The move followed successful pivotal trial results for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) prostate cancer drug Zytiga, or abiraterone, which was approved by U.S. regulators in April to treat cancer that has spread and is no longer held back by hormone-deprivation therapy.

"We want to do whatever we can to make our drug available to as many patients as possible," Medivation Chief Executive Officer David Hung told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It is always good to minimize the lead of a competitor."

Both Zytiga and MDV3100 target, through slightly different mechanisms, testosterone, the male hormone that fuels prostate cancer cell growth.

Zytiga easily met the statistical hurdles of an interim trial analysis, resulting in early wrap-up of a pivotal study.

The Zytiga trial of 1,195 patients -- designed to show at least a 20 percent reduction in the risk of death -- ended up demonstrating a 35 percent benefit.

The 1,199-patient Medivation study is "very, very similarly powered," Hung said. He declined to comment on whether the trial has reached the number of deaths (520) needed to trigger the interim analysis.

Zytiga is designed to work inside cancer cells to block testosterone production, while MDV3100 aims to interfere with the ability of testosterone to bind to prostate cells.

"Instead of trying to deplete the key, we just jam the lock," Hung said.

He said that MDV3100, if approved, would have several advantages over Zytiga, including the fact that the J&J drug can cause hypertension and liver damage and so has to be taken in combination with the steroid prednisone, while the Medivation drug does not.

And, because of the prednisone, the Zytiga regimen requires swallowing pills twice daily, compared with once-a-day MDV3100.

The Medivation CEO said Zytiga needs to be taken on an empty stomach since food can increase the amount of the drug absorbed by the body, but that is not an issue with MDV3100.

"It's a matter of convenience for some patients," Hung said.

He also said there is nothing to bar the combination of Provenge, the therapeutic prostate cancer vaccine sold by Dendreon Corp DNDN.O, and MDV3100, while steroids like prednisone are contraindicated during initial treatment with the Dendreon therapy.

Finally, the Medivation CEO said there is evidence from animal studies and early human trials that MDV3100 could have a mechanistic advantage in blocking testosterone receptors, particularly in patients with earlier-stage cancer.

Previous trials of both Zytiga and MDV3100 showed that between 10 and 20 percent of hormone-resistant prostate cancer patients do not respond to the drugs, which Hung said is probably due to the fact that advanced cancer is being driven by a number of pathways independent of testosterone.

Since MDV3100 blocks testosterone receptors, rather than production of the hormone, its benefits have been most manifest in patients with earlier-stage prostate cancer, the CEO said.

Medivation, which is developing MDV3100 with Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T), had over $180 million in cash at midyear -- enough to fund operations to at least 2013, Hung said.

Investor enthusiasm for Medivation fell dramatically in early 2010 when the company announced the failure of a Phase 3 trial for its experimental Alzheimer's drug.

Hung said the company's cash burn rate for this year is $100 million, adding that future spending hinges on the upcoming prostate cancer trial results.

Medivation shares were down 3.5 percent at $16.96 on Thursday afternoon.

Full results of the MDV3100 trial are expected in 2012.

