Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported weak sales of implantable heart defibrillators, its most important product line, and cut its full-year sales forecast, sending shares down as much as 6 percent.

Shares of another medical device maker, Baxter International Inc (BAX.N), also slumped after the company's results failed to meet Wall Street's high expectations.

In previous quarters, Boston Scientific's other businesses were able to offset weakness in its cardiac rhythm management business (CRM), but not this quarter, noted JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein.

Weinstein, like other analysts, characterized Boston Scientific's earnings quality as poor, with lower operating and gross margins and higher sales, general and administrative spending. A lower tax rate also boosted earnings.

The company reduced its full-year outlook for revenue to a range of $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion from $7.67 billion to $7.87 billion. It forecast adjusted earnings in a range of 27 cents to 33 cents per share.

Boston Scientific reported third-quarter net earnings of $142 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $190 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.87 billion from $1.92 billion, with CRM sales down 9 percent and interventional cardiology sales flat.

"It looks like the CRM market and the drug eluting stent market got a lot worse," said Michael Matson, an analyst with Mizuho Securities. "But people expected a bad quarter."

The opposite was true for Baxter, Matson said. "People had high expectations for Baxter. People got accustomed to them beating (expectations)."

Baxter reported third-quarter net earnings of $576 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with $525 million or 89 cents per diluted share. Earnings were helped by special items related to a divestiture and good demand for its injectable plasma products used to treat people with immunodeficiency diseases.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.09 were just a penny ahead of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales rose 8 percent to $3.45 billion.

"Baxter and Boston had dramatically different quarters ... one had high expectations and one had low," Matson said.

Julie Stralow, an analyst with Morningstar, said she was stumped by the share reaction because the quarter was strong.

"I thought it was a great quarter ... and I'm surprised the stock is down," she said.

Baxter shares were down 3.5 percent at $53.09 in early afternoon, while Boston Scientific shares were down 5.9 percent at $5.31.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago, editing by Matthew Lewis)