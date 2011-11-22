Medtronic Inc (MDT.N), the world's largest medical device maker, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings as sales in most of its businesses improved, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent on Tuesday.

Sales increased for the company's insulin pumps and heart pacemakers. Weakness persisted in its businesses that sell implantable heart defibrillators and products for spinal surgery, which together make up about 40 percent of revenue.

Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak told analysts on a conference call that he expects the pressure on those units to eventually reverse as macroeconomic conditions improve.

Earnings were $871 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second fiscal quarter that ended October 28, compared with $566 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 84 cents a share, 2 cents above the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $4.13 billion from $3.90 billion a year ago. Sales of Infuse, a bone growth product used in spinal fusions, fell 16 percent in the quarter. The product has come under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and doctors over concerns that researchers omitted references to side effects from its clinical trials.

"We are watching this carefully and remain cautious," Ishrak said about Infuse sales, which also dropped sharply in the company's first quarter. He declined to predict a bottom in sales.

Medtronic has paid Yale researchers to re-evaluate the Infuse data. Based on those results, Ishrak said, the company will take whatever action is necessary "irrespective of financial consequences."

Medtronic shares rose $1.27, or 3.8 percent, to $34.54 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gabelli & Co analyst Jeff Jonas said expectations on Wall Street for Medtronic results had been set very low.

"They seem to know the challenges they are facing and they are trying to address them," said Jonas, whose funds hold a small number of Medtronic shares. "It still remains to be seen whether they can do that."

For the second half, the company maintained its revenue forecast for growth from continuing operations of 1 percent to 3 percent.

For the full fiscal year, it reiterated its previous growth forecast of earnings-per-share growth, excluding items, to be between 6 percent and 9 percent.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney and Maureen Bavdek)