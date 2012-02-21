Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as expenses dipped and sales rose slightly.

The medical device maker reported net earnings of $935 million, or 88 cents per share, for the third quarter ended on January 27, compared with $924 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 84 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $3.92 billion from $3.86 billion, but two of the company's biggest lines, implantable heart defibrillators, which are known as ICDs, and spine products, continued to struggle. ICD sales fell 9 percent to $674 million, while spine product sales also fell 9 percent, to $784 million.

"I am pleased that a majority of our business mix continued to report strong, consistent revenue growth in the upper single digits," Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak said in a prepared statement. "However, this was masked by continued challenges in our U.S. ICD and spine performance."

The company said it expected earnings-per-share growth of 7 percent to 8 percent in fiscal 2012.

Medtronic shares were down 2.4 percent at $39 in trading before the market opened.

