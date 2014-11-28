Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
BRUSSELS U.S. medical device maker Medtronic (MDT.N) gained European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien Plc COV.N after agreeing to sell its Irish rival's drug-coated balloon catheter business.
The deal will put Medtronic on about the same footing as global leader Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and take it a step closer to moving to Ireland where it could have access to revenues earned outside the United States without paying taxes on them.
The European Commission said the sale of Covidien's Stellarex business would sooth concerns that the deal would reduce innovation in this area. Covidien clinched a deal to sell Stellarex to Spectranetics on Nov. 3.
U.S. authorities cleared the takeover earlier this week with the same condition.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.