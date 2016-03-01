Omar Ishrak, CEO of Medtronic, speaks during an IBM keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Medical device maker Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings in line with expectations, but its shares shed over 5 percent in early trade after the company said the strong dollar pressured its operating margin.

Investors are focusing on operating margin, a measure of profit, as a gauge of how well Medtronic is absorbing Covidien, which it acquired in January 2015 for nearly $50 billion.

"Right or wrong, it is the number that investors are looking at to judge the integration of Covidien, as a marker for how well the expenses are being controlled," said Jefferies & Co analyst Raj Denhoy.

Medtronic's adjusted operating margin of 27.8 percent was slightly below expectations of 28 percent to 28.5 percent, Denhoy said.

The company, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, attributed the shortfall to foreign currency translations, particularly in Argentina, where the peso plunged by 30 percent against the U.S. dollar in December alone.

But executives stressed the company is making significant progress toward achieving its cost savings target of $850 million over three years.

"The improvement we are seeing on the operating side of the equation is more than being offset by foreign exchange impact," Medtronic Chief Financial Officer Gary Ellis said in an interview.

Medtronic's net income rose to $1.10 billion in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, up from $977 million a year earlier.

Earnings excluding one-time items of $1.06 per share matched analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $6.93 billion, up 6 percent when adjusted for currency impacts and the Covidien acquisition, helped by higher sales of implanted heart defibrillators, pacemakers, stents and artificial valves, and devices to treat atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat.

Sales in the cardiac and vascular group unit, Medtronic's largest business, rose 7 percent excluding foreign exchange impact, to $2.41 billion.

"The markets are good, our products are taking (market) share right now and we have a pipeline of products to continue that journey," said Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak.

Dublin-based Medtronic also reiterated its adjusted full-year earnings forecast of $4.36 to $4.40 per share.

For 2017, the company projects earnings growth in the low double-digits to mid-teens, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange and an extra sales week in the current fiscal year.

Its shares last traded down 4.4 percent at $74.02 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, off an earlier low of $73.06.

