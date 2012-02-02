Canadian oil sands developer MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) said fourth-quarter profit was up by nearly a third, helped mainly by a rise in bitumen production and lower operating costs.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's fourth-quarter net income was C$91.1 million, or 46 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$61.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

For the October-December quarter, MEG produced 30,032 barrels of bitumen per day (bbl/d), up from 27,744 bbl/d of bitumen in the year-ago quarter.

Net operating costs for the quarter fell to C$8.50 per barrel from C$11.01 per barrel last year.

Shares of MEG closed at C$44.69 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)