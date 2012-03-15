SINGAPORE Meiban Group Ltd MPLS.SI, a Singapore-listed maker of plastic injection moulded components, said Chairman and CEO George Goh Tiong Yong plans to buy out the firm by buying shares he does not control for S$0.40 each.

The takeover offer via a firm called Zhong Yong Holdings values Meiban at S$128.4 million, based on the firm's issued and paid up capital of 321.02 million shares, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Meiban last traded at S$0.395 on March 13 before the stock was suspended. The company said in January it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.

