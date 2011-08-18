LONDON Buyout firm Melrose Plc NYN.L is keen to clinch a deal with reluctant target Charter International Plc CHTR.L and is working to get a takeover agreed by a September 6 deadline, sources familiar with situation said.

Charter -- which has so far opposed the approach -- last week imposed the deadline for Melrose to firm up its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion) offer, using a so-called "put up or shut up" procedure under UK takeover law.

"If Melrose were not keen on doing a deal, they would have walked away already," one of the sources said.

So far, advisors to the two had not had much interaction, this source said, but it was possible that the two camps would engage before Melrose reports its results on August 24.

A first step would be for Melrose to make a so-called firm offer, to gain access to Charter's books. A sweetener could then help the deal through, the source said, but would not speculate on how much Melrose would pay.

The deal is also becoming more likely to happen because of increasing shareholder pressure.

"Charter's board is now acknowledging that the company's value may have fallen, but is still reluctant to engage with Melrose until a firm offer is on the table," a top Charter shareholder said.

But investors previously backing Charter's "just say no" strategy had now changed their view and an 840 pence offer from Melrose would receive full support from shareholders, a top Charter shareholder said.

Charter's board would face "a deluge of pressure" from shareholders to open its books if a firm offer from Melrose emerged around August 24, the shareholder said.

Charter's shareholders were "outraged" last week that the company imposed the deadline for Melrose to come up with a firm offer, viewing it as an aggressive move that could scupper any talks between the two.

The "put up or shut up" deadline procedure is intended to protect target companies from months of expensive distraction. If no bid emerges before the deadline, the bidder must wait at least six months before attempting a fresh approach.

Analysts said the move could further antagonize Charter shareholders, some of whom have already gone public asking the engineer to open its books.

If the deal falls through, shareholders might well call for an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, asking for Chairman Lars Emilson to be removed, the shareholder added.

Top Charter shareholders including Aviva and Schroders, who together own 14 percent, have asked management to open its books to Melrose.

Charter declined to comment.

($1 = 0.607 British Pounds)

