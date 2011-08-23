LONDON Charter International CHTR.L has received a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) bid approach, possibly involving U.S. firm Lincoln Electric (LECO.O), the Daily Telegraph reported, potentially trumping a rival offer from Melrose NYN.L,

The report on Tuesday, which cited City sources as saying Charter received the 870 pence ($14) per share indicative offer in the middle of last week, sent Charter's shares up 10 percent.

The newspaper reported speculation that the new approach is from a party linked to Lincoln Electric, the world's largest welding company.

Charter rejected an improved 840 pence per share offer in July from manufacturing buyout firm Melrose NYN.L, which valued the industrial toolmaker at 1.4 billion pounds, saying it would look at alternatives.

Melrose faces a September 6 deadline from Britain's Takeover Panel to make a formal offer. If the company misses the deadline, it would be prevented from bidding for Charter for the next six months.

In July, Reuters reported Charter was likely to be targeted by U.S. rivals attracted by the prospect of its welding tools business ESAB, the world's second-largest.

A top-10 shareholder in Charter said at that time the board was trying to "flush out white knights," including Lincoln Electric.

ESAB would fit well with Lincoln but any deal would likely require the two to sell off businesses to win regulatory clearance.

Lincoln Electric, which bid $565 million for Charter in 2000, but later withdrew, would probably have to sell off more businesses to win Charter this time around.

Analysts have also said any deal with Lincoln would likely require splitting Charter and selling off the Howden business, which has little synergy with ESAB.

Shares in Charter rose 10 percent to 685 pence at 1005 GMT, still well below the 840 pence which Melrose has offered.

Melrose, which buys and fixes ailing manufacturing companies before selling them on, first bid for Charter in late June, when a profit warning sent Charter's shares tumbling.

Charter has refused to open its books to Melrose, which has said it would not be appropriate to proceed with an offer without undertaking due diligence.

A sharp drop of around 20 percent in Charter's share price in choppy markets since July has put pressure on Charter to accept Melrose's bid.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Lincoln's advisor, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), has held informal talks with Charter's advisor Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in recent days -- raising the prospect of an alternative bid.

Talks are thought to have centered on a possible 870 to 900 pence per share offer. The price range was discussed as a guideline to what could be acceptable to the Charter board, the Telegraph reported.

Both Charter and Melrose declined to comment on the report. Lincoln Electric were unavailable for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.607 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Adveith Nair, Stephen Mangan and Sophie Sassard; Editing by Erica Billingham)