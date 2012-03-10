Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Canada's Mercer International Inc MRIu.TO (MERC.O) said the Court of Québec has reversed a cease trade order against a private placement of special warrants by Fibrek Inc FBK.TO to Mercer.
On February 23, the Bureau de décision et de révision had issued a cease trade order against the private placement of 32,320,000 special warrants to Mercer.
Mercer and Resolute Forest Products ABH.TO, previously known as AbitibiBowater, are both looking to buy Canadian pulp producer Fibrek.
"We now look forward to effecting our offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Fibrek..." Mercer CEO Jimmy Lee said in a statement.
Separately, AbitibiBowater said it has extended the expiry date for its offer to acquire Fibrek to March 19.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.