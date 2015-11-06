U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
Drugmakers Merck & Co and Eli Lilly & Co are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania and other federal agencies over drug pricing practices, the companies disclosed.
Merck, in a regulatory filing late on Thursday, said it had received a civil investigative demand from the attorney's office over the pricing of its asthma inhaler product, Dulera. (1.usa.gov/1kyPGgR)
Merck said it was cooperating with the investigation.
Eli Lilly & Co also disclosed in a regulatory filing last week that the Pennsylvania Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Justice were investigating the company's distribution deals with wholesalers.
Lilly said the investigation was looking into the company's drug pricing in Medicaid rebate programs. The company said it was responding to the federal agencies. (1.usa.gov/1kfpZCg)
Merck's disclosure comes days after a U.S. Senate panel launched a probe into drug pricing by companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Drugmakers' shares fell sharply in the past few weeks after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug pricing on her campaign trail.
Shares of both Merck and Lilly were down 1 percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.