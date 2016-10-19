Alternative medicine might help treat premature ejaculation
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
Merck & Co Inc said its experimental drug to prevent cytomegalovirus infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients met its primary goal in a late-stage trial.
The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug, letermovir, for prevention of cytomegalovirus infection in adult recipients of a stem cell transplant.
The drug was administered once daily, either in oral tablet or IV formulation, to patients and continued for about 100 days after the transplant.
Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
Elderly patients who get treated for illnesses or injuries in the emergency department (ED) are at risk of increased disability for up to six months afterward, a recent study suggests.
Fathers are conspicuously absent from studies that test the best ways to prevent and treat obesity in children, according to an analysis of research done in the past decade.