Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration canceled an advisory committee meeting set for Thursday to discuss Merck & Co's sugammadex, a drug designed to reverse the effects of muscle-relaxants used during surgery.
The FDA declined to say why the meeting had been canceled, referring questions to Merck. A spokeswoman for Merck did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment.
Sugammadex is the first in a new class of drugs, known as selective relaxant binding agents, that are designed to reverse the effects of the muscle-relaxants rocuronium and vecuronium.
Merck acquired sugammadex when it bought Schering-Plough for $41 billion in 2009.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.