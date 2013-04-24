Vienna zoo culls 20 pelicans after bird flu virus found
VIENNA An Austrian zoo culled 20 pelicans on Friday after it found the entire group was infected with the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus, the zoo said.
U.S. regulators have granted Merck & Co's experimental treatment for advanced melanoma a "breakthrough therapy" designation, which could speed development and regulatory review of the product.
The medicine, whose chemical name is lambrolizumab, is also being tested against other forms of cancer. It belongs to a promising class of therapies that harness the body's immune system to find and attack cancer cells. It targets a protein called PD-1, or Programmed Death receptor.
The FDA created the "breakthrough therapy" designation earlier this year for medicines deemed likely to demonstrate "substantial improvement" over existing drugs.
Although it is intended to provide an easier path for drug development, Merck said it was not yet clear what specific benefits the designation would afford.
Merck shares slipped 0.6 percent in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange to $48.36.
.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
VIENNA An Austrian zoo culled 20 pelicans on Friday after it found the entire group was infected with the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus, the zoo said.
WASHINGTON The Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system cleared its first hurdles in Congress on Thursday, but its chances for passage looked uncertain and top Republicans scrambled to bring disgruntled conservatives aboard.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $80 million to $90 million left over from the last major outbreak of bird flu to fight any new discoveries of the virus, the department's chief veterinary officer said on Thursday.