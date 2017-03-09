European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
DARMSTADT, Germany Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Thursday said it was seeking a buyer for its biosimilars unit, confirming a Reuters report in October.
The chief executive of the maker of drugs, lab supplies and high-tech chemicals, Stefan Oschmann, said negotiations were far advanced but complex, speaking at a press conference after the release of full-year results.
Merck has been working since 2012 with Dr Reddy's of India in developing cheaper versions of blockbuster biotech drugs such as AbbVie's (ABBV.N) Humira, Roche's (ROG.S) Rituxan and Amgen's (AMGN.O) Neulasta but has not yet brought products to market.
The lineup of prospective suppliers of these compounds - called biosimilars because they are equivalent to the original drug in efficacy and safety but not exact replicas - is expected to see a shakeout amid harsh competition.
When asked about the future of Merck's Consumer Health division, Oschmann said it was developing well, but added that every one of the group's units would have to prove itself and would be under review on an ongoing basis.
The business with 860 million euros ($908 million) in 2016 sales is seen by many industry experts as lacking critical mass to compete with much larger rivals, which are seeking to further consolidate the non-prescription treatments industry.
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.