FRANKFURT German drugs and healthcare group Merck KGaA is in talks with external investors including private equity firms to share the cost of some clinical trials, the Financial Times said, citing a senior manager at the company.

The diversified group is also exploring more "risk-sharing" deals under which the company would receive a fee linked to the success of some of its products including in-vitro fertility treatments, the newspaper said on Monday, citing Stefan Oschmann, executive board member.

The newspaper cited Oschmann as saying that a late-state trial for a cancer drug typically costs between 150 million euros ($203 million) and 400 million euros. That cost rises to as much as 600 million euros for multiple sclerosis drugs, he said.

($1=0.7373 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)