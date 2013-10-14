Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
FRANKFURT German drugs and healthcare group Merck KGaA is in talks with external investors including private equity firms to share the cost of some clinical trials, the Financial Times said, citing a senior manager at the company.
The diversified group is also exploring more "risk-sharing" deals under which the company would receive a fee linked to the success of some of its products including in-vitro fertility treatments, the newspaper said on Monday, citing Stefan Oschmann, executive board member.
The newspaper cited Oschmann as saying that a late-state trial for a cancer drug typically costs between 150 million euros ($203 million) and 400 million euros. That cost rises to as much as 600 million euros for multiple sclerosis drugs, he said.
($1=0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.