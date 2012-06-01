Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
GENEVA Swiss-based commodities trader Mercuria said on Friday it has raised the equivalent of nearly $2 billion via two loan facilities, at a time when smaller rivals are struggling to drum up capital from European banks.
Mercuria said it had signed a one-year multi-currency $1.7 billion revolving credit facility and a three-year 145 million euro ($179.3 million) facility.
Fifty-one banks were involved in the two facilities, including 15 new lenders from the United States, the Middle East and Asia, it said.
Mercuria, which has a turnover of around $80 billion, also has access to $250 million via a previously agreed three-year revolving credit facility.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.