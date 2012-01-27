NASHVILLE, Tennessee Country music singer Merle Haggard was resting at home in Northern California on Friday after a long stint in a Georgia hospital, his publicist said.

Haggard, 74, was hospitalized on January 17 for treatment of double-pneumonia. While in the hospital in Macon, Georgia, doctors discovered a number of other conditions for which Haggard needed treatment.

publicist Tresa Redburn said Haggard flew home on Thursday and she had no update on his condition Friday.

Haggard went to the hospital after his illness forced him to cancel a show in Macon just moments before taking the stage.

Doctors had the double-pneumonia pretty much cleared up earlier this week. The singer stayed in the hospital to recover after eight polyps were removed from his colon and for treatment of three stomach ulcers and diverticulitis in his esophagus, all of which were discovered by the Macon medical staff, said Redburn.

Early this week Haggard credited the Macon medical team for "probably saving my life," Redburn said.

Haggard had to cancel the remainder of his January tour. He is planning to resume his tour on February 28 in Tucson, Arizona, Redburn said, and missed dates are being rescheduled in April.

Haggard is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. With influences ranging from Lefty Frizzell to Bob Wills to Jimmie Rodgers, Haggard is an architect of country music's so-called "Bakersfield Sound."

He is best known for songs such as "Mama Tried," "Okie from Muskogee" and "The Fightin' Side of Me."

