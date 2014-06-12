Merlin Entertainments' (MERL.L) private equity backers CVC Capital Partners Ltd [CVC.UL] and Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) are placing 100 million shares of the British theme park owner through Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, the German lender said.

Merlin, the world's second-biggest operator of visitor attractions behind Walt Disney (DIS.N) with brands such as Madam Tussauds and Legoland, counts Blackstone and CVC as its biggest shareholders after Kirkbi A/S, according to Thomson Reuters data.

