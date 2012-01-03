Actress Meryl Streep laughs as she listens to interpretation during a seminar of ''Film and Director: Actor's Perspective'' at US-China Forum on the Arts and Culture in Beijing, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Meryl Streep will get a lifetime achievement award from the Berlin Film Festival in February, along with a retrospective of some of her most famous movies of the past 30 years.

Festival organizers said Streep, 62, who is currently starring as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady," would be presented with an honorary Golden Bear on February 14.

"We are delighted to be able to award the Honorary Golden Bear to such a terrific artist and world star. Meryl Streep is a brilliant, versatile performer who moves with ease between dramatic and comedic roles," Berlin Film Festival director Dieter Kosslick said in a statement Monday.

Organizers plan to screen six of Streep's movies, including her Oscar winning roles in "Kramer vs. Kramer" and "Sophie's Choice" during the film festival next month.

The New Jersey-born Streep, considered the greatest living screen actress, has a record 16 Oscar nominations and is considered a front-runner for a 17th nod for her portrayal of Thatcher when Academy Award nominations are announced on January 26 in Beverly Hills.

