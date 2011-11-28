NEW YORK Shares in North American metals miners rose on Monday as the prices of gold, copper and other metals surged.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) was up 6.0 percent at $35.84. Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), the world's second-largest gold miner, rose 2.6 percent to $65.41 and Canada-based Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.N) (ABX.TO) was 5.3 percent higher at $49.96.

Alcoa Inc (AA.N), the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, rose 5.0 percent to $9.40.

U.S. copper futures for December delivery jumped 3.1 percent to $3.3725 a pound in New York on Monday, on track for their biggest one-day gain in a month. The rally was based on hopes of better global demand as euro zone leaders are expected to unveil concrete measures to deal with the region's debt crisis.

In London, aluminum rose to $2,024 per tonne from its previous session's close of $1,993.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose almost 2 percent to $1,715.70 an ounce in New York, climbing in tandem with the equity markets and other riskier assets on European economic optimism.

(Reporting by Steve James and Frank Tang, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)