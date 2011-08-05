Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
LONDON News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO) said on Friday it has bought privately held UK-based metals analysis firm GFMS, to expand its precious and base metal service.
No financial details of the deal were available.
GFMS, formerly known as Gold Fields Mineral Services, will enable Thomson Reuters to offer clients analysis of metals markets alongside its news and prices.
"This combination delivers all the critical information and tools that customers need to optimize their business, investment and trading strategies in the metals marketplace," Thomson Reuters said in a release.
Philip Klapwijk, chairman of GFMS, and Paul Walker, chief executive of GFMS, will remain with the business and take up new roles as global head of metals analytics and global head of precious metals respectively.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Alison Birrane)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.