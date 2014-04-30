Marriott to add up to 300,000 rooms by 2019
Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday it planned to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019, as part of a three-year growth plan, ahead of the No. 1 hotel chain's investor day.
MetLife Inc (MET.N), the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 36 percent rise in net income, helped by a derivative gain linked to credit spreads, but operating earnings fell short of market expectations as claims increased.
MetLife, whose shares fell about 2 percent in extended trading on Wednesday, said total claims and benefits rose 4 percent to $9.37 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.
The company, heavily exposed to persistently low U.S. interest rates, has a large derivatives program designed to reduce that risk.
MetLife recorded a net derivative gain, after tax and other adjustments, of $343 million in the quarter compared with a loss of $630 million in the same period of 2013.
The company also took an after-tax charge of $343 million related to the sale of its UK pension risk transfer business to Rothesay Life Ltd.
MetLife Chief Executive Steve Kandarian has tried to scale back on capital-intensive businesses such as annuities to focus more on traditional life insurance and pension products.
The insurer's net profit rose to $1.30 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter from $956 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.37 per share.
Total operating revenue rose by 1 percent to $17.12 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $17.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MetLife shares were trading at $51 in extended trading, after closing at $52.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday it planned to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019, as part of a three-year growth plan, ahead of the No. 1 hotel chain's investor day.
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
NEW YORK FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, as it dealt with a jump in fuel prices and falling profit margins, especially at its U.S. ground delivery service where the package delivery company is expanding its network to handle rising ecommerce demand.