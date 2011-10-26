The MetLife building is seen in New York, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shares of MetLife Inc (MET.N) rebounded into positive territory after falling sharply on Wednesday, as analysts said a regulatory move to block a higher dividend and share buybacks was only temporary.

MetLife shares fell more than 4 percent in early trading, making it the only insurance stock in the S&P 500 to decline, before bouncing back at midday. In late afternoon trading the stock rose 1.3 percent to $33.27.

On Tuesday, MetLife said the Federal Reserve had blocked it from raising its dividend or buying back shares, citing plans to subject the company to a broader and more stringent stress test being planned for 2012.

Though it is predominantly an insurer, MetLife also owns a bank and is registered as a bank holding company, making it subject to Fed oversight. The bank is up for sale, but the planned sale did not affect the Fed's decision.

Barclays Capital, in a note Wednesday, said the company was still likely to raise its dividend at least 8 percent and buy back $1 billion in stock or more, though it would now have to wait until at least the first quarter of next year.

Other analysts said the rejection was more a reflection of Fed policy than anything to do with the company.

"While this news is clearly disappointing, we feel that the reluctance by the Fed was not based on (MetLife)-specific issues," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

MetLife is due to report third-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace, Gary Hill)