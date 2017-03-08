European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
DUESSELDORF, Germany Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn, has filed a legal challenge against plans by German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) to split into two companies, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Shareholders in Metro overwhelmingly voted last month to back a plan to split off the group's wholesale and hypermarket food business from Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, by the middle of the year.
Kellerhals, who still owns a stake of 22 percent in Media-Saturn, suggested last month he was considering a legal challenge against the split.
A spokesman for Convergenta, Kellerhals' investment vehicle, declined to comment. Metro also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Klaus-Peter Senger; and Ludwig Burger)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.