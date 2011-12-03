A Kaufhof and Karstadt store are pictured next to each other in western German town of Trier April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

VIENNA Austrian property investor Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a deal to buy Metro AG's (MEOG.DE) German department store chain Kaufhof this month, he told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Benko's Signa group has completed due diligence, submitted proof of financing and aims to deliver a firm offer "in time for Metro's supervisory board to have it on the table for its meeting on December 16," he was quoted as saying.

The FAS said Benko declined comment on reports of a 2.4 billion euro ($3.2 billion) purchase price, saying only he would not join a bidding war for the asset.

Metro has valued Kaufhof at between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.7-4.0 billion). It has 140 stores in Germany and Belgium.

Benko said he would do his utmost to clear up an Austrian money-laundering probe against Signa.

"Our lawyers can now look into the files. What I can say with certainty now is we can rule out money laundering. That doesn't happen with us."

Signa is seen as a front runner to land Kaufhof.

Nicolas Berggruen, owner of the rival Karstadt department store chain, has teamed up with Blackstone for a bid, and a consortium headed by former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban is the third bidder.

($1 = 0.7446 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)