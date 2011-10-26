Flags of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are seen at their headquarters before the annual balance news conference in Duesseldorf March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Wednesday cleared a property management joint venture between German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) and shopping center operator ECE.

The Commission, the European competition watchdog, said the joint venture would continue to face sufficient competition from other providers of retail property management services.

"The Commission also found that the risk of the joint venture and ECE dictating rental conditions for tenants in the retail centers managed by them was remote," the Commission said.

Metro said in August that the new joint venture would oversee 38 retail parks in Germany.

