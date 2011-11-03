DUESSELDORF, Germany Metro (MEOG.DE), the world's No.4 retailer, said it was getting tougher to meet its goal for 10 percent earnings growth in 2011 and that it needed Christmas to be better than last year to compensate for weakening economic growth.

Even without a good Christmas, profit would at least meet analysts' more pessimistic forecasts for a 5 percent rise, the German group said on Thursday.

"Metro remains confident it will be able to achieve earnings growth before special items of around 10 percent for the full year," the group said as it reported third-quarter sales just under expectations at 15.98 billion euros ($22.05 billion).

"However this target involves increased risks... and presupposes that Christmas trading turns out to be distinctly better than last year."

Analysts on average believe Metro will grow earnings to around 2.5 billion euros this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared to the group's target of around 2.6 billion.

Other top European retailers such as Tesco and Carrefour have also warned of tough times ahead as shoppers cut back on spending with disposable incomes squeezed by government cost-cutting measures and subdued wage growth.

Metro over the summer dropped a target to grow 2011 sales by around 4 percent and said on Wednesday it expected sales adjusted for portfolio changes to come in above last year's 16.3 billion.

Like-for-like sales at its Media-Saturn chain of electronics goods stores continued to suffer in the third quarter, dropping 5.1 percent overall and 10.4 percent in western Europe excluding Germany.

At the Kaufhof department store chain, which has received offers from two investors, third-quarter like-for-like sales fell by 6.7 percent.

The group did not provide an update on its search for a new chief executive.

Eckhard Cordes said in September he did not wish to renew his contract when it expires next year after losing what he described as the "trustful basis" he needed to stay on.

For the third quarter overall, Metro reported earnings before interest, tax and special items of 614 million euros, boosted by property gains and above the average forecast of 593 million in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.725 Euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Mark Potter)