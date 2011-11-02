DUESSELDORF, Germany Metro AG (MEOG.DE), the world's No.4 retailer, has received offers for its Kaufhof department stores from several parties, including a property firm part-owned by a Greek shipping magnate and "homeless billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen.

The German group has long been looking to sell Kaufhof, and possibly also its Real hypermarkets, in order to focus on its cash and carry and electrical goods chains, which analysts think have greater growth potential, particularly in emerging markets.

Progress toward a sale could prove a shot in the arm for Metro, which is seeking a new chief executive and could become the latest retailer to issue a profit warning when it reports third-quarter results on Thursday.

Austrian property company Signa, in which Athens-born DryShips Inc (DRYS.O) founder and Chief Executive George Economou holds a minority stake, said it had made an official offer and was in advanced talks with the German group.

A spokesman for Metro also confirmed an offer had been received from Berggruen, who owns rival German department store chain Karstadt.

Shares in Metro, which have dropped 39 percent this year following poor results at its consumer electronics chain and fears of a slump in consumer spending, were up 1.95 percent at 33.73 euros at 1443 GMT.

Outgoing CEO Eckhard Cordes, who has come under fire for not finding buyers for Kaufhof and Real, had previously been interested in combining Kaufhof with Karstadt, but said in May he had given up trying to persuade Berggruen of the plan.

Signa's CEO and founder Rene Benko told Reuters the group was not looking at a tie-up with Berggruen and that it was interested in both Kaufhof's operations and property assets.

Benko declined to comment on the level of the bid, which German daily Handelsblatt earlier reported was 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

"A price of 2.4 billion euros would be a good deal for Metro," one trader said.

Bankhaus Lampe analyst Christoph Schlienkamp said he had a sum of the parts valuation of around 2 billion euros for Kaufhof, and RBS analyst Justin Scarborough said 2.4 billion matched his valuation exactly.

Metro has in the past set a price tag of between 2 billion and 3 billion euros.

A NEW CEO

"This is another tick in the box for Cordes's strategy ... I think it's the right strategy, and a huge shame that he's going to depart," said RBS's Scarborough.

Cordes, who angered unions with an extensive cost-cutting program, said in September he would not seek a contract renewal.

Investors are also awaiting any news on management succession from a meeting of the Metro supervisory board this afternoon.

The meeting will be the last to be led by chairman Juergen Kluge, who announced his departure shortly after Cordes.

Franz Markus Haniel, head of the family behind Metro's largest shareholder Haniel, has been proposed to the board and is expected to take on the position of chairman, having previously served in the role from November 2007 to May 2010.

The supervisory board is then expected to focus on naming and appointing a chief executive.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Joel Saveuse, who has led a turnaround of Metro's Real hypermarkets and also manages the bulk of the group's cash and carry business, was the leading candidate. IDnL5E7LU0AA

RBS's Scarborough said Saveuse would be a good choice, but was in favor of any candidate who continued Cordes's strategy.

He was concerned, however, that any new leader might run into the difficulties that had led Cordes to leave. ($1 = 0.731 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Mark Potter and Hakan Ersen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)