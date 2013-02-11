Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BERLIN German group Metro's Media-Saturn consumer electronics retailer aims to step up its online business to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc,, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.
Media-Saturn, operator of Europe's largest chain of consumer electronics stores, wants to more than double the share of total sales generated by the online business to 10 percent next year and double it again in the years to come, unit chief Horst Norberg said in an interview with the newspaper published on Sunday.
"We're stronger than Amazon," the newspaper quoted Norberg as saying.
The company also aims to add between 40 and 50 stores per year to its current global tally of 942, according to Norberg.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.