BERLIN Germany's Metro AG (MEOG.DE) said the World Cup helped boost quarterly sales at its struggling consumer electronics business as the retailer reported a positive trend at its other units and its board extended the contract of the chief executive.

Metro said its sales for the fiscal third quarter, which runs from April to June, fell 2.7 percent to 14.9 billion euros ($19.96 billion), while core earnings before special items were flat at 276 million euros, both slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 14.8 billion and 265 million, respectively.

Metro confirmed its 2013/14 targets, including for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items of about 1.75 billion euros, although it said it expected a hit from currency effects in the "high double-digit" million euros.

Metro also said its board had endorsed a three-year extension for the contract of Chief Executive Olaf Koch, which was due to run for another year. Koch joined Metro in 2009 as chief financial officer and took over as CEO in January 2012.

Koch said his efforts to turn around Europe's No. 4 retailer, a sprawling group which includes hypermarkets and department stores as well as its core cash-and-carry and consumer electronics units, were starting to bear fruit.

Metro said like-for-like sales had risen by 1.7 percent in the third quarter as it had seen a substantial increase at its core cash-and-carry business as well as its Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof department store chains.

"Particularly at Metro Cash & Carry and Real in our home market of Germany, we are increasingly seeing that our range of products and services, including those in the challenging non-food area, is gaining importance among customers," Koch said.

Metro said Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, saw sales rise 0.9 percent in the quarter, helped by the World Cup as shoppers upgraded televisions and other gadgets to watch matches.

Metro is locked in a power struggle with the founder of Media-Saturn, which accounts for about a third of Metro's turnover, that has hampered its efforts to fend off tough competition from internet-based retailers.

Metro shares have fallen 30 percent this year, largely due to the company's exposure to Russia and its decision to delay a stock market listing of a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry operation due to market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis.

Metro said its cash-and-carry unit in Russia recorded an increase in same-store sales despite the difficult political situation although its business in Ukraine performed very poorly and Koch said conditions were still not right to resume plans to list a stake in the business.

Overall, Metro slipped to an unexpected attributable loss of 63 million euros in the quarter, compared to average analyst forecasts for a net profit of 90 million euros.

