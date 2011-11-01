MetroPCS PCS.N reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on higher expenses and said it lost more customers in the period than a year ago due to continued economic pressure.

MetroPCS said its customer defection rate, also known as churn, rose to 4.5 percent in the third quarter from 3.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The provider of wireless services to cost-conscious consumers said it added 69,000 subscribers in the quarter, helped by its strong sales of Android smartphones.

This is compared with the average expectation of 68,000 subscriber additions from five analysts contacted by Reuters.

Net income for the quarter fell to $69.3 million, or 19 cents per share, from $77.2 million, or 22 cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of 23 cents, on revenue of $1.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $8.50 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)