STOCKHOLM Finnish engineering firm Metso MEO1V.HE said on Tuesday it would sell some of its rubber conveyor belt manufacturing operations.

The operations comprise 27 locations with around 340 employees from Metso's Mining and Construction segment.

The firm said it was divesting belt manufacturing, sales and services in Finland to ContiTech Conveyor Belt Group.

Conveyor belt sales and services in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Southern Sweden will be sold to Lutze Group.

Metso did not give any financial details of the deals but said they would have no material effect on the company's financial performance.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)