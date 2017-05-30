Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
MEXICO CITY Mexican restaurant operator Alsea (ALSEA.MX) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.
Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, also announced a deal with Grupo Axo that would allow Axo to acquire the minority stake owned by Alsea in Axo units in Chile.
The two deals are worth a combined 1.6 billion pesos ($85.5 million), Alsea said in a statement.
General Atlantic did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.
(Reporting by Sheky Espejo; editing by Diane Craft)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.