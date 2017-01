The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexican telecoms giant America Movil (AMXL.MX), controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Monday its Mexican unit had reached an agreement to provide a national roaming service to its main competitor in the local market, Telefonica Mexico.

America Movil serves two-thirds of the Latin American country's mobile phone market, followed by Spain's Telefonica, which operates in Mexico under the Movistar brand.

(Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Noe Torres; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)