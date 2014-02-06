Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MEXICO CITY America Movil, Latin America's largest phone company, is likely on Tuesday to report higher fourth-quarter profit despite increasing competition and regulations, according to analysts.
The company (AMXL.MX)(AMX.N), controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, is expected to report quarterly profit of 16.86 billion pesos ($1.3 billion), according to estimates by five analysts in a Reuters survey.
America Movil is facing tough new rules in its core market of Mexico, where the government is trying to increase competition. Analysts expect a slight pickup in revenue that combined with lower costs will boost profit.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH German carmaker BMW plans to ramp up production of profitable sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) to boost earnings this year and help fund the rollout of a mass production system for electric cars, it said on Tuesday.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.