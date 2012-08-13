Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican telecommunications company Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX) said on Monday it is considering selling assets and looking for additional investors in an effort to speed up investment plans.
"We are studying the possibility of taking on additional investors, selling non-strategic assets, or associating with third parties to accelerate our investment plans," spokesman Julio Salinas Lombard told Reuters in an email.
One of the options was a sale of transmission antennas, he said, but declined to give further details. The head of trading at a local brokerage, who asked not to be named, said Axtel could raise $300 million through the sale of antennas or fiber optic cable.
The company, which provides broadband and home-phone line services, has struggled to compete with Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N).
Through America Movil's Telefonos de Mexico home phone company, Slim controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed telephone lines.
Axtel shares were down 2.87 percent at 2.37 pesos in afternoon trading. The shares have lost 47 percent year to date.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Axtel's debt rating in May, citing its weakening competitive position.
(Reporting by Lizbeth Salazar; editing by Andre Grenon)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.