KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
MEXICO CITY Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) said on Wednesday it is planning a share offering in Mexico and abroad for a total of up to $3 billion, pending regulatory approval in news that sent its shares tumbling more than 9 percent.
Banorte said the offer would include a primary public offering in Mexico, and a private offering in some foreign markets, including the United States.
Shares in the company sank 9.27 percent to 73.99 pesos in morning trading after the announcement, falling to their lowest level since November 2012.
The bank, Mexico's fourth largest by assets, did not say what the proceeds would be used for, but said it "continued with its strategic plans for expansion and to consolidate itself as a leader in Mexico".
"It is growing, it is buying things. That is no bad thing," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City
"It dilutes the share. If I was a shareholder, I would rather sell shares and take part in the offer. It is very natural," he added.
Banorte on Tuesday said it would buy the half of an insurance and pension business belonging to Italian insurer Generali SpA (GASI.MI) that it does not already own for $857.5 million.
Banorte is the biggest Mexican private bank in Mexican hands, with the top three banks controlled by foreign companies.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon)
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.