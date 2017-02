Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gives a speech next to Singapore's President Tony Tan Keng Yam (not pictured) during an official welcoming ceremony, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union will have a moderate impact on Mexico.

Pena Nieto, speaking to reporters in Quebec City ahead of a meeting of leaders from Mexico, the United States and Canada, said Mexico had already taken measures to help the Mexican economy, referring to budget cuts announced on Friday.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Anahi Rama)