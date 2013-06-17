Turkey hopes discounts, fuel subsidies can reverse 30 percent tourism plunge
BERLIN Turkey expressed hopes on Friday for a revival of its tourism industry after security concerns caused a 30 percent drop in foreign visitors and revenues last year.
MEXICO CITY Fed up with politicians they call "rats," a group of friends in the eastern Mexican city of Xalapa have put forward their ideal candidate for mayor: a cat named Morris.
Xalapa resident Sergio Chamorro, who adopted the cat in August, said the plan began as a joke between friends borne out of their frustration with the Veracruz state government over freedom of speech.
"Fed up of voting for rats? Vote for a cat," reads one campaign poster featuring the black and white cat, using the Spanish "ratas" for rats and "gato" for Morris.
Chamorro created a Facebook page advertising Morris' candidacy in May. The page went viral in early June and now has more than 125,000 likes.
As the news spread, disillusioned citizens across Mexico nominated a donkey and even a chicken for political offices in the July 7 election.
There are seven official candidates for Xalapa mayor, including representatives of Mexico's three major parties. Despite his large following, Morris is not an officially registered candidate and Chamorro is asking voters to write in "Morris" or draw a picture of a cat on their ballot.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Simon Gardner and Doina Chiacu)
BERLIN Turkey expressed hopes on Friday for a revival of its tourism industry after security concerns caused a 30 percent drop in foreign visitors and revenues last year.
BOSTON Organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade denied on Thursday that they told a gay veterans' group its members could not march openly in one of the largest U.S. celebrations of the holiday and accused the group of breaking parade rules.
LONDON Queen Elizabeth unveiled a memorial on Thursday to British armed forces and civilians who served during recent wars in the Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq and their work "to bring peace and stability".