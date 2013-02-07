MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) reported a loss of $489 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $761 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a loss of $47 million, according to a Reuters survey.

It was not immediately clear why the cement company's loss was wider than those expectations. In a brief statement Cemex did not give additional details of its results.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)