Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a wider first-quarter loss on Friday, hurt by a drop in cement sales, mainly in Europe.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) reported a loss of $281 million, compared with a loss of $30 million a year earlier, and wider than analysts' expectations of a $178 million loss, according to a Reuters survey.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 8 percent to $521 million, below expectations for $537 million.

The company said revenue fell 5 percent from the year-earlier period, also missing expectations, hurt by weak sales in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as in South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Cemex has been trying to turn around its debt-laden business since the U.S. housing crisis.

