MEXICO CITY An expected hike this year in U.S. interest rates is unlikely to spur a massive outflow of foreign investors from peso-denominated debt and investors have been rushing into local bonds in recent weeks, a top Mexican finance ministry official said on Friday.

Alejandro Diaz de Leon, head of the country's public debt office, said the sharp drop in the peso currency MXN= late last year had spurred a wave of fresh inflows into peso debt by global investors who saw a bargain.

"This shows that the view on Mexican economy for the coming months is favorable," Diaz de Leon told Reuters.

Mexico's peso shed more than 6 percent between the final week of November and Jan. 14 as global oil prices sank. Over this same lapse, foreign investors bought 46 billion pesos ($3 billion) of local debt, according to data on the central bank's website.

Foreigners hold about 2.15 trillion pesos ($147 billion) of peso-denominated debt, or nearly 40 percent of the entire stock. Foreign holdings of peso debt have grown by nearly 700 percent since 2008.

A big sell-off of that debt by spooked global investors would hammer the peso, but Diaz de Leon said he did not see a significant risk of a stampede for the exits.

The Fed is expected to raise U.S. interest rates in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll last week.

A rise in U.S. interest rates is likely to spur a reversal of the tide of investment that has flowed into emerging markets in recent years, seeking higher yields, analysts said.

Diaz de Leon said the Mexican market passed a stress test in 2013, when the former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled an eventual end to U.S. monetary stimulus and sparked a global sell-off in emerging market debt.

Diaz de Leon said Mexico's strong macroeconomic fundamentals had kept interest in Mexico by global funds alive even during that period.

"This stress, this lower appetite for emerging market country instruments was lived through in 2013 and it was very significant that holdings by foreigners remained very stable during the year and even grew a little at the end," he said.

"In the face of a hike in Fed rates, we expect to see a similar dynamic to what we have seen, as long as it happens within a certain, orderly framework," he said.

($1 = 14.6575 Mexican pesos)

(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)